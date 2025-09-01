© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"if you buy a knife, we'll send a knife to a child in the UK with the 1776 logo on there."
Now that, that is what I call charity and brotherhood. This is how we save our brothers across the pond. Arm them.
Source @the Memewaffen IV/InfoWars
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!