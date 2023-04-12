FULL EPISODE Secret Life of Symbols - PART IV Creating Man in Our Image, with Jordan Maxwell

""...., No! The correct way to understand it, is that, the Gods said, "Come, let us make man, in OUR image. After OUR likeness. Not make man, but let's make him in OUR image, after OUR likeness." -- Well that of course implies, that we have been tampered with, with our DNA. This is maybe a long time ago, but nonetheless, we've been tampered with, and we still are today!"

"It begins to open up a whole new understanding about, why we appear on Earth as we do. It begins to look like that we are looking today, like our creator, the creators who created us!, or.., messed with our DNA..!, and caused us to begin more and more, to look like them! So that opens up a whole new can of worms also!, to show that there’s more than one God! And so we look like, the Gods that created us! The reason I’m showing so many scriptures.., I want you to understand!, all bibles are saying basically the same thing." ~ Jordan Maxwell



Jordan Maxwell brings forward translations of biblical texts which suggests something far different about Gods and about human, than what many people believe today.



The destiny of humanity is best understood by knowing the ordinances of Heaven. These are laws that govern the Heavens and Earth. Jordan Maxwell brings forward several biblical passages referring to the zodiac as signs of the ages to come.



Learn how the world of today, is the world of yesterday, shaped by occult symbols that represent forces that are thousands of years old. Learn how nothing we were ever taught, and believed in, was truth, and how truth always was, and still is, what we were never taught, nor believed in.



Host: Jordan Maxwell

