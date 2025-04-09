☢️ Iran Nuclear Deterrent: Well-known political scientist, professor at the Univ of Chicago, John Mearsheimer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☢️ Well-known American political scientist, professor at the University of Chicago John Mearsheimer:
'There is no doubt that Iran's nuclear weapons will bring stability to the region. If Iran had nuclear deterrence, the US or Israel would not be threatening to attack it right now. If other states in the Middle East besides Israel had nuclear weapons, it would be more peaceful.'