11/2/23 G-BGBG OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL PROHIBITED AIRSPACE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA

AT THE BBC 11/2/23 BRITISH BOLSHEVIK CORPORATION (INCORRECT VIEW COUNT)



⁣PERPS GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TO COME MY WAY



⁣18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress.



12/02/2023 G-SACT UNSAFW FLY MY HOME 28049

G-HALS OVERHEAD 3 TIMES BBC GROUND LEVEL UNSFAE FLY REPORTED, G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME WHEN I ARRIVED ⁣28029, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE ⁣578-2C2-40B-462-CD8 , G-HALS GROUND LEVEL MY HOME ⁣28030, G-POLA? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE 23:23HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 28040, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE D86-C00-880-0FB-211



THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 19,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.



Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.



As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me.1984



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft .



Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



United States Patent Application: 20070139247



12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian















