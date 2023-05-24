26. To Young, Honest and Fervent

Eat, buy and breed, have sex, have fun

And gain more power and money,

It is the most folks' “Must Be Done”;

Maybe such lifestyle is a dummy?





Don’t bet your life for changing them,

Walk on your gorgeous path in beauty,

By the Great’s models build your realm,

So you can flourish on full duty.





Most have the one-type fates and roles,

Are often hurrying and worried,

And with the standardized results,

But can they be respected for it?