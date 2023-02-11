BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bolshoy(Big) Obukhovsky Bridge (Saint Petersburg)
shipshard
shipshard
57 views • 02/11/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FfvxMrOd8 

Bolshoy Obukhovsky Bridge. Drone video footage.The Bolshoi Obukhovsky Bridge is a cable-stayed fixed bridge across the Neva. One of the longest bridges in Russia.

The first fixed bridge across the Neva and the largest bridge in St. Petersburg. It is located on the border of the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg and the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region.

The construction of the bridge began in 2001, was fully completed in 2007, in January 2008 traffic was organized on the bridge.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


travelrussiadronecityepicbridgedrone videosaint petersburgdjiattractionsquadrocopternevaaerial photographycable stayed bridgequadrocopter video
