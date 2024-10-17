Mid City Digital FALL24 LiteSpeed Cloud Hosting Special

LiteSpeed Cloud Hosting Fall Special! October 11th - December 3nd!

NEW CUSTOMERS SAVE 20% on all Hosting packages! Use promo code FALL24 at checkout!

Existing Customers -- Use the "Add funds" feature in the Client Area, and we will MATCH 50%! (See video for details!)

Mid City Digital offers Shared Cloud Hosting for small businesses, DIY bloggers, artists, and musicians. We also specialize in custom WordPress site design & support.

Visit https://midcitydigital.com to get started today!

Follow us on X: https://x.com/midcitydigital

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio