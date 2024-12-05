BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian warships launch Kalibr from Tartus bombing Idlib and Hama!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
195 views • 6 months ago

It is noteworthy that for the first time, Russian warships from Tartus launched a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles to bomb terrorist targets roaming Syria in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, last night, December 5, Syrian sources reported. Tartus, a Syrian port city near the northern Lebanese border is the base of the Russian Navy fleet, where warships carrying Kalibr missiles rained down on terrorist concentrations in areas they control in Idlib, also targeting HTS terrorist group around Mount Zeynel Abidin in the north of Hama. It seems that B-261 Novorossiysk submarine, and Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Gorshkov class frigates, which a few days ago took part in exercises in Mediterranean Sea, fired cruise missiles in the form of “Kalibr”, on the mercenary terrorists supported by Turkey, surprising them due to their miscalculation while entering Syria.

It is assumed that one exploded in Idlib as in the video footage, delivering a crushing blow from what was launched by the warship from the military port of Tartus. A woman’s voice is heard screaming and a man reciting Islamic words, which were apparently added to the video for reasons of a media war like in Ukraine. Previously, pro-terrorist media and their supporters reported the complete withdrawal of the Russian Navy from Tartus due to the advancing terrorist forces “ named opposition”. But now Kalibr is fired from here!

On the same night, Syrian Army ambushed a major terrorist attack on Mount Zeynel Abidin in the north of Hama. The army let them take control of the mountain for a while, manipulating the idea that they entered Hama at night, but ended up failing in clashes including artillery fire packages fired by Syrian Army. At least 300 terrorists from the elite HTS units were killed and the rest fled, Meyadin TV reported. Thus, the joint Russian-Syrian forces are ready for a direct confrontation with the terrorists at this stage. It seem Syria does not to repeat the same mistakes from decades ago, this time it will clean everything up once and for all, and expel the US from Syrian oil refineries.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
idlibtartuskalibrhamarussian warships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy