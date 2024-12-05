Russian warships launch Kalibr from Tartus bombing Idlib and Hama!

It is noteworthy that for the first time, Russian warships from Tartus launched a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles to bomb terrorist targets roaming Syria in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, last night, December 5, Syrian sources reported. Tartus, a Syrian port city near the northern Lebanese border is the base of the Russian Navy fleet, where warships carrying Kalibr missiles rained down on terrorist concentrations in areas they control in Idlib, also targeting HTS terrorist group around Mount Zeynel Abidin in the north of Hama. It seems that B-261 Novorossiysk submarine, and Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Gorshkov class frigates, which a few days ago took part in exercises in Mediterranean Sea, fired cruise missiles in the form of “Kalibr”, on the mercenary terrorists supported by Turkey, surprising them due to their miscalculation while entering Syria.

It is assumed that one exploded in Idlib as in the video footage, delivering a crushing blow from what was launched by the warship from the military port of Tartus. A woman’s voice is heard screaming and a man reciting Islamic words, which were apparently added to the video for reasons of a media war like in Ukraine. Previously, pro-terrorist media and their supporters reported the complete withdrawal of the Russian Navy from Tartus due to the advancing terrorist forces “ named opposition”. But now Kalibr is fired from here!

On the same night, Syrian Army ambushed a major terrorist attack on Mount Zeynel Abidin in the north of Hama. The army let them take control of the mountain for a while, manipulating the idea that they entered Hama at night, but ended up failing in clashes including artillery fire packages fired by Syrian Army. At least 300 terrorists from the elite HTS units were killed and the rest fled, Meyadin TV reported. Thus, the joint Russian-Syrian forces are ready for a direct confrontation with the terrorists at this stage. It seem Syria does not to repeat the same mistakes from decades ago, this time it will clean everything up once and for all, and expel the US from Syrian oil refineries.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





