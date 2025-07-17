BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Druze occupy government buildings in the city of As-Suwayda (Suweida) after security forces & armed groups of the new authorities left the region due to Israeli Air Force strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
56 views • 2 months ago

The Druze occupy government buildings in the city of As-Suwayda (Suweida) after security forces and armed groups of the new authorities left the region due to Israeli Air Force strikes.

Earlier, the Israeli defense minister stated that southern Syria would become a demilitarized zone. It is most likely that the new Syrian regime, helpless against external aggression, will accept these conditions and hand over de facto control of As-Suwayda to the Druze and local tribes to maintain its power in the rest of the country.

On the city streets remain several destroyed vehicles of the "Public Security Forces" - a pickup and a T-62 tank were captured in the frame.

Adding:

🚨 Behind the jihadi mask: Julani's Ottoman wife, Assad-linked dad & forbidden Alawite flame

Abu Muhammad Julani (Ahmad al-Sheraa) clings to his image as Syria's revolutionary icon. But his own biography tells another story:

🔴 Golan roots: Julani's family hails from the  Golan Heights – the origin of his jihadi pseudonym. Ironically, this was the first territory he effectively ceded to US/Israeli interests after gaining power.  

🔴 Born in Riyadh: Born in Saudi Arabia while his father worked in its oil sector, he only moved to Syria at age 5.  

🔴 Assad family ties: His father, Hussein al-Sharaa, later helped Hafez al-Assad implement oil-related economic reforms.  

🔴 Forbidden love? Local reports claim Julani had a youthful affair with an Alawite girl, opposed by both families. 

🔴 From dropout to jihadi: he quit Damascus University in 2003, joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, and transformed into "Julani."  

🔴 US prison graduate: captured in 2006, he was held in Abu Ghraib and Camp Bucca – incubators for ISIS's future leadership.  

🔴 Elite marriage: His wife, Latifa al-Drubi, comes from Homs' aristocracy – mirroring Asma al-Assad's background.  

🔴 Ottoman connections: The al-Drubi family has deep ties to the Ottoman elite. Latifa reportedly lived long-term in Türkiye with their children until Julani seized power in  Damascus.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
