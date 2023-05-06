Italian Govt Backs a Bill to Ban Laboratory Produced Meat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italy moves to ban lab-grown meat to protect food heritagehttps://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65110744
No more antsy pasta: Rome bans flour made of insects
https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/food-drink/300839107/no-more-antsy-pasta-rome-bans-flour-made-of-insects
Fallout_Shelter
https://rumble.com/user/Fallout_Shelter
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Shared from and subscribe to:
Fallout Shelter
https://www.youtube.com/@FalloutShelterNews/streams