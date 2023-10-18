Who Can Patriots Trust in the Media?

As editor of The Liberty Daily and owner of Discern Report, I spend more time sifting through headlines than 99.999% of the population. I'm sure there has to be someone out there who does absolutely nothing other than read and/or watch various news sources who might have more hours logged everyday than I do, but I definitely put in the time 365 days per year.

My feed carries over 300 conservative news sites, blogs, and video channels that updates in near-real-time and I read the headlines of about 90% of it daily. That's literally thousands of headlines that I read with hundreds of the stories scanned and dozens fully read or watched. I have a unique understanding of the biases, styles, and nuances of these outlets and as a result I know who to trust, depending on the topic.

This is extremely important today, perhaps more than ever, with so many important events hitting us incessantly. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be going through as many of these outlets as possible with my assessments of the good, bad, and ugly. I'll also be taking calls and reacting to chats as they come in to keep it as interactive as possible. This will also help me to learn more about other outlets; any time I do a show like this I get word about outlets that I need to add to my feed.

