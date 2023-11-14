US government facing shutdown if Congress fails to pass spending plan

The United States Congress has until Friday to pass a spending plan to avoid a government shutdown. House Republicans are working on a two-part plan but it is not a long-term solution. A plan must first pass the House and then the Senate but newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has not even set a date for a possible vote on the bill. Mr Johnson says the first part of his two-part plan would extend funding until January 19 for military construction, veterans affairs, transportation, housing, and the energy department. The second part of the plan would extend funding further until February 2 but Mr Johnson’s proposal lacks deep depending cuts many right-wing House members pushed for. The deadline to pass a spending plan comes ends at midnight on Friday, November 17.



