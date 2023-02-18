2/18/2023 -- Seismic Spread -- New Forecast Earthquake activity in Europe, Americas, Asia, Pacific

It would appear things are about to take the next step up in the West Pacific, Indonesia, into Philippines, as well as a few other locations to the North (Japan) and East (solomon islands).Additionally, Europe is on the move, with Turkey still being under a watch for up to M5.9 in a different location than the previous large M7.5+ earthquakes. I am watching 200 miles East of Istanbul as the central point and then out from there to the border of Turkey.

We are waiting for the spread of seismic activity (earthquakes) to go up into Poland and out to the Mid-Atlantic / Iceland to the North pole, as well as the Azores to the West.

USA is on the move as well, with new M4.0 level activity due in California (no M4.9 has yet struck, down to the last day of the watch for Southern California Salton Sea).

The craton is moving for sure, as evidenced by the earthquakes across it over the past 48 hours. The train derailment issue is something which I discuss at length in this broadcast.

Additionally, I discuss California subsidence and quake activity.

Factor in the solar flare





