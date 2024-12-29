Cost of Entry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Satan's greatest fear is men who are not afraid of speacking boldly the Word of God.
So he incites fear and terror inside the heart of man so they are afraid of speaking His Word.\
- Joseph of Aramathea.
- Satan's chains look like this: "Don't be racist, sexist, homophobic, intolerant, divisive, or antisemitics." And Christian (rather, Judeo-Christian) Pastors rush to submit to Satan's rules and thus deny Jesus Christ.
- Receiving hatred from the Devil's Synagogue is the price of entry to the Club of the Saints.
- Fritz Berggren, PhD
