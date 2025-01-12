© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God’s Strength Shines Brightest In Our Weaknesses, faithandvalues.com 1 Corinthians 1:26-29 - God’s Choice of the Weak – Jan 9, 2025
9 views • 5 months ago
Gods Strength Shines Brightest In Our Weaknesses, 1 Corinthians 1 26-29 - Gods Choice of the Weak – Jan 9, 2025 https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/corinthians-126-29-gods-choice-of-the-weak-jan-9-2025?utm_source=manual
God’s strength shines brightest in our weaknesses, showing that the power comes from Him alone. "The Lord maketh poor, and maketh rich: he bringeth low, and lifteth up. He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifteth up the beggar from the dunghill, to set them among princes. “God often calls those whom the world overlooks—the weak, the foolish, and the despised—to demonstrate His strength. When God works through those who seem insignificant, His power becomes undeniable.
"For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: That no flesh should glory in his presence
God’s ways are not like our ways. He chooses the weak, the overlooked, and the ordinary to accomplish His extraordinary purposes. This truth humbles the proud and magnifies the glory of God, reminding us that our strength and worth come from Him alone. We are not called because of our abilities, status, or wisdom but because of God’s sovereign choice and grace.
But he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." God’s selection of the weak confounds the wise and mighty of this world. It exposes human pride and reveals that salvation and success come not from human merit but from God’s grace.
God works in this way so that “no flesh should glory in his presence.” All human pride is stripped away when we recognize that God’s work in us is entirely by His grace. "Not unto us, O Lord, not unto us, but unto thy name give glory, for thy mercy, and for thy truth's sake." Every good thing we accomplish is a result of God’s power and grace, and He alone deserves the glory
Heavenly Father, thank You for choosing the weak and humble to display Your power and glory. Help me to rely on Your strength in my weaknesses and to give You all the glory for what You accomplish in my life. Teach me to walk humbly before You, knowing that it is by Your grace alone that I am called and equipped. In Jesus’ name, Amen
