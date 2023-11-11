BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tuolumne County Area Neighborhood Radio Watch
True Views
True Views
30 views • 11/11/2023

Neighborhood Radio Watch (NRW) is a Tuolumne County community-based initiative aimed at enhancing safety and security in local neighborhoods. It involves the Columbia, Groveland, Strawberry and Twain Harte radio communication network by and for residents to stay connected and informed about any community activities or emergencies in their area.

Links:

TCARES Tuolumne County Amateur Radio & Electronics Society. https://tcares.net  >  ON AIR  >  GMRS RADIO WATCH. https://tcares.net/neighborhood-radio-watch-gmrs-frs/

Getting an FCC Registration Number (FRN) in the Universal Licensing System: (ULS) https://www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/knowledge-base/universal-licensing-system-uls-resources/getting-fcc-registration


Applying for a New GMRS License in the Universal Licensing System (ULS):

 https://www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/knowledge-base/universal-licensing-system-uls-resources/applying-new-license

BAOFENG UV 9G - GMRS Radio:

https://www.amazon.com/BAOFENG-Waterproof-Outdoors-Rechargeable-Programming/dp/B098JGLWZ1?th=1


