BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Out BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
109 views • 08/14/2023

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Out BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street in His Des Moines, IA Speech


"We have a lot of money when it when we need it for the bankers or when we need it for the war machine. But we don't have it when we need it for regular Americans.


Mitch McConnell was asked about the 130 million [which] if you if you kept it here we wouldn't have to cut one dollar from Medicare or food stamps. He said don't worry because it's not really going to Ukraine.


It's really all just going to U.S. military contractors – Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed and the other ones. Well who owns those companies? A hundred percent of them? BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.


And if you look at the generals who are on TV telling us the narrative for the Ukraine war, which is complete baloney, if you actually look at where they work they're retired generals who are now working for those companies."


@RobertKennedyJr


Keywords
rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy