Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Out BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street in His Des Moines, IA Speech





"We have a lot of money when it when we need it for the bankers or when we need it for the war machine. But we don't have it when we need it for regular Americans.





Mitch McConnell was asked about the 130 million [which] if you if you kept it here we wouldn't have to cut one dollar from Medicare or food stamps. He said don't worry because it's not really going to Ukraine.





It's really all just going to U.S. military contractors – Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed and the other ones. Well who owns those companies? A hundred percent of them? BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.





And if you look at the generals who are on TV telling us the narrative for the Ukraine war, which is complete baloney, if you actually look at where they work they're retired generals who are now working for those companies."





