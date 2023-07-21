Matt Damon has the Solution to the Hollywood Strike - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and Lil Matt "Fat Face" Damon always has
something stupid to say. He has a net worth of over 170 Million and
makes 10 Million per movie so maybe Fat Face and his rich boyfriends
could spread some of their money around.
#hollywood #strike #mattdamon #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #benaffleck #caseyaffleck #strikesolution #writersstrike #actorsstrike #wearestupid #loser #moron