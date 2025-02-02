BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The deep state is planning a false flag attack to usher in a shadow government.
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
7 months ago

The deep state is preparing a false flag attack to suspend the constitution and incorporate a shadow government.


The serpents who control virtually everything don't want decentralized state-owned currencies, strong healthy humans, and unbiased reasoning AI. They want CBDCs that can be revoked, sick and weak herds who trust the "science", and woke programmed AI.


Presented by AI BEAST


https://shawncoreyauthor.com/


Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/


Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM


Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240


Smashwords:

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584

deep stateglobalistnanotechnologyanti-christfalse flag attacktranshumanismgenetic engineeringai singularitysuper artificial intelligence
