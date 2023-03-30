BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Major Incident! Barge Carrying 1,400 Tons of Toxic Methanol Sinking Into Ohio River Near Louisville
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
107 views • 03/30/2023
 Mar 28, 2023 #Louisville #News #Breaking
- Multiple Emergency Response Teams has been Deployed to Address Submerged Barge Carrying 1,400 Tons of Toxic Methanol in the Ohio River. A major incident has taken place in the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, requiring multiple emergency response teams. Ten barges have detached from their tugboat and are stranded at a dam, with one carrying over 1,400 tons of methanol, a highly toxic substance, and reportedly sinking. It is uncertain if there has been any leakage, but if so, the substance will likely dilute quickly, although some fish mortality may occur. The other barges were carrying soybean oil and corn. #Breaking #News #Louisville
louisvilledahboo77ohio rivermajor incidentbarge carrying 1400 tonstoxic methanol sinking
