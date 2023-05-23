Tom Renz | Man Boobs, Bridge, and a Harvard Law Professor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let me tell you how man boobs, bridge, and a Harvard law professor all come together into one story. #ManBoobs is my nick name for Bill Gates, details are coming out involving his affair with a young Russian Bridge player, (yes the card game). Meanwhile we have Dershowitz calling Alvin Bragg out for making up crimes on Trump. We've got real crimes, like what Epstein and his buddy Gates were up to, with no one investigating them, and then we have Alvin Bragg who should be disbarred wasting the courts time with fabrications. #DOJ #FBI #Justice #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #Harvard #Bridge
