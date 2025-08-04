BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's On! Bondi Calls Grand Jury; Also Arrest Warrants for 51 Rogue TX Dems
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 1 month ago

Aug 4 2025 - Two big stories hit the headlines today, the Russia collusion hoax moves to a grand jury, and Texas Democrats are AWOL to avoid a vote that will lose them seats in the House. Let’s dig in!


New developments in several cases related to political murders and attempts—plus the hard, vulgar truth revealed in the recently released Martin Luther King, Jr. files. We’ll look at these three cases, why they matter, and how to pray.

If you missed Sunday’s newsletter on the Martin Luther King, Jr., files, be sure to join Kristi Leigh and me, as we discuss the shocking contents. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1950269402005537065 (starts at 36:17)


Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Keywords
newspoliticsdojconspiracyrussia hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy