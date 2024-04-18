ISIS LIGHT WOMEN ON FIRE; FEMINISTS SAY NOTHING

Islamic State decided to kidnap 7000 Yazidi women. They then tried to force those women to convert to Islam and when those women refused to do so, they were raped multiple times, beaten and then burned alive.

Feminist groups in North America who profess to care about the rights of women have said nothing about this and never talk about Islam's treatment of women in any arena in North America or even Europe.

My question to all the women out there, do you really think that feminists care about you or even women in general or you think that they're all just a bunch of angry individuals who want you to be as miserable as they are?

