The Rock Almighty. Let Your Light So Shine.....
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
5 views • 9 months ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


It's a guarantee that having an intimate relationship with God will challenge you to be a better version of yourself every day. Enjoy the ride!


Communion With God

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

We find complete joy and fulfillment in the presence of the Lord.

Philippians 3:7-10

God created us to be in relationship with Him. The type of communion Adam and Eve enjoyed with Him is meant for us as well. But when sin entered the world, everything changed. God’s relationship with mankind was broken.

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl


Music video credit:

Messiah Prophet Band - Why Must You Run

Put Messiah Prophet on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ST4eej

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3YlPRTa

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godchristjesuschurchchristian rocknarniaussportsnetworkussportsradiostavesacre
