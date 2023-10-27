BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What's Your Home's "MPG?" Find Out with a Home Energy Audit & Tune-Up Service!
9 views • 10/27/2023

Video introducing our Home Energy Audit and 108-Point Lighting, Electronics, & Water Conservation Eco-Upgrade/Tune-Up Service.  To easily reduce your energy bill$ by ~5 to ~15% withOUT any major investment or upgrade -- AND get your $$$ back in LESS THAN 2 years (if have an average electric bill of $200/month and reduce energy usage by 10%), -- click-on:
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHome


To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan

CORRECTION: The OneHouseOffTheGrid.com edition of the Sun Oven comes with a FREE, physical solar cookbook and NOT the dehydrating accessories package!


SORRY about the video ending abruptly!--phone ran out of memory!

solar cookingsaving energyenergy auditeco-upgradebest ledtornado-proof homes
