What's Your Home's "MPG?" Find Out with a Home Energy Audit & Tune-Up Service!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Video introducing our Home Energy Audit and 108-Point Lighting, Electronics, & Water Conservation Eco-Upgrade/Tune-Up Service. To easily reduce your energy bill$ by ~5 to ~15% withOUT any major investment or upgrade -- AND get your $$$ back in LESS THAN 2 years (if have an average electric bill of $200/month and reduce energy usage by 10%), -- click-on:
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHome
To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan
CORRECTION: The OneHouseOffTheGrid.com edition of the Sun Oven comes with a FREE, physical solar cookbook and NOT the dehydrating accessories package!
SORRY about the video ending abruptly!--phone ran out of memory!