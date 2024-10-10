If People Pray Miracles Can Happen!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alan Crooks returns to the pulpit with a sermon filled with World War I and II miracles you may not have heard of before. Why did not wearing a gas mask save thousands of children's lives? Why did a phone call from Ireland about the weather change D-Day and save untold numbers of lives? Bonus content at the end contains close-ups of an original 1939 child's gas mask and packaging. Alan also shares miracles from his Christian journey.
Scriptures used: Genesis 2:1-7, James 5:16, 1 Timothy 2:5, John 3:16, 1 Peter 2:24, & Romans 5:12, 17.
Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.
Filmed on Sunday, 6th October 2024.
