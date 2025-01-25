BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LADIES! How to get Married!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 7 months ago

Friday Night Live 24 January 2025


This episode examines the dynamics of masculinity and femininity in dating and relationships. I discuss the disengagement of single men from dating, challenge the notion of toxic masculinity, and highlight the importance of recognizing men's contributions to society. The conversation offers communication strategies for women to appreciate masculine traits and emphasizes the need for loyalty and mutual respect in relationships. We explore societal pressures influencing romantic dynamics and the impact of changing gender roles, ultimately encouraging both genders to understand and support one another for healthier partnerships.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
datingevidencephilosophyreasonmasculinitystefan molyneuxfemininityrelationshipslivestreamtoxic masculinityloyaltygender rolesmutual respectcommunication strategiesmens contributions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy