LADIES! How to get Married!

Friday Night Live 24 January 2025





This episode examines the dynamics of masculinity and femininity in dating and relationships. I discuss the disengagement of single men from dating, challenge the notion of toxic masculinity, and highlight the importance of recognizing men's contributions to society. The conversation offers communication strategies for women to appreciate masculine traits and emphasizes the need for loyalty and mutual respect in relationships. We explore societal pressures influencing romantic dynamics and the impact of changing gender roles, ultimately encouraging both genders to understand and support one another for healthier partnerships.





