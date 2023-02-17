X22 REPORT Ep. 2999a - Green New Deal Narrative Failing Fast, The Economic Pain Is Real For People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2999a - Feb, 16, 2023
Green New Deal Narrative Failing Fast, The Economic Pain Is Real For People
The green new deal is failing, the cars are to expensive and the people are not going to sacrifice so they can drive an electric car. The people will not continue to sacrifice as the [CB]/[WEF] push their agenda. The people will reach the precipice and push back.
