ALERT! Long range cruise missile hits Haifa port
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
254 views
Published 2 months ago

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the launch of an Al-Arqab long-range cruise missile towards the port in the occupied city of Haifa. According to officials, Iraqi Islamic Resistance has a clear message against the US and Israeli regime, until crimes against Palestinians in Gaza are completely resolved.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
cruise missilehaifa portthe islamic resistance in iraqal-arqab long-range cruise missile

