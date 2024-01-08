ALERT! Long range cruise missile hits Haifa port

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the launch of an Al-Arqab long-range cruise missile towards the port in the occupied city of Haifa. According to officials, Iraqi Islamic Resistance has a clear message against the US and Israeli regime, until crimes against Palestinians in Gaza are completely resolved.
