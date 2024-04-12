Corona Times News Economist Cover 2019 Decode Full Edition

https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/trump-eclipse-face-economist-cover

We have to go back in time for this decode, in fact we have to go back to the future. Because it was the future was that predicted in the past, in the past cover of that infamous journal called the Economist. They have a history of making accurate predictions just like the Simpsons with their covers and the 2019 cover was in particular one of those classics.

The figure of Trump is key to this entire sequence of events and also as to what is about to happen next in the coming days and weeks of 2024. His messages and this drawings are coded and are awaiting your decode as he plays 4D chess with your mind.













https://coronatimesnews.substack