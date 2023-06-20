RFK Jr: There is Atrazine throughout our water supply; it feminizes males.

Robert F Kennedy Jr: “There is Atrazine throughout our water supply & if you in a lab put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs it will feminize every frog in there”





Alex Jones (back in the day): “I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin frogs gay”





RFK Jr: “and 10% of the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs. If it’s doing that to frogs, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing that to human beings as well”





They are poisoning us









