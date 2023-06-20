RFK Jr: There is Atrazine throughout our water supply; it feminizes males.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F Kennedy Jr: “There is Atrazine throughout our water supply & if you in a lab put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs it will feminize every frog in there”
Alex Jones (back in the day): “I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin frogs gay”
RFK Jr: “and 10% of the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs. If it’s doing that to frogs, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing that to human beings as well”
They are poisoning us
