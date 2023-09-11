© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Several groups of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were again thrown into chaos due to a shelling mission by the Western Military District in the Kupyansk direction. Mortar fire by the Russian 1st Tank Army repelled the Ukrainian group after being spotted by drone operators. The Western Military District effectively targeted combat vehicles and neutralized groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their hideouts.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY