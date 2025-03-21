BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mads Gilbert: Eyes in Gaza: What We Saw, What Can You Do?
28 views • 6 months ago

Mads Gilbert: Eyes in Gaza: What We Saw, What Can You Do?


"Doctors treating patients in Gaza have accused Israel of using experimental weapons on Palestinian civilians.


DIME munitions were developed by the US Air Force in 2006 and have since been tested repeatedly on the people of Gaza, who have long served as involuntary lab rats for Israel’s weapons industry.


DIME bombs contain tungsten, a cancer-causing metal that helps to produce incredibly destructive blasts which slice through flesh and bone, often decapitating the lower limbs of people within the blast radius.


Renowned Norwegian doctor Dr MadsGilbert, who witnessed the horrific injuries caused by DIME bombs during Israel’s 2009 Gaza onslaught, told The Electronic Intifada over the phone from al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City that patients are showing up with DIME-related injuries.


“A good number of the injuries seen here are consistent with the use of dense inert metal explosives, or DIME, that we saw during the 2009 attack and also in 2006,” said Gilbert. “The bodies are pretty much destroyed by enormous energy released by the explosives that are shot near them or at them.”


Gilbert first witnessed the effects of DIME munitions on the human body during Operation Summer Rains, Israel’s 2006 months-long attack on the Gaza Strip that killed more than four hundred Palestinians. “


Large chunks of flesh, of muscles were cut away. We didn’t find any shrapnel and [the wounds] were delivering a strange fume. Gradually we came to understand these must have been the new DIME weapons developed by the US Air Force together with the Israelis,” he said.


The experimental weapon was used on a larger scale during Operation Cast Lead, Israel’s attack on Gaza in late 2008 and early 2009, which killed 1,400 Palestinians, including 352 children.


📹 From 2012, Mads Gilbert: Eyes in Gaza: What We Saw, What Can You Do?


In 2012, Dr. Gilbert addressed the US role in Israel's 2008 'Operation Cast Lead,' the use of illegal weapons on a civilian population and the ethics of weapons' sales to countries that have used or tested weapons illegally.

