© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | FULL" -- this episode can be watched as a 5 part presentation, or can also be watched in one single long form documentary length video. This is our version of an episode of The Red Pill Nation, the participants of which include Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke.
This is the full length long form video, which includes the broad topics of Hollywood, Technology, Geopolitics, The Manosphere and Misc.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke, CC / Fair Use: misc
Hashtags: #hollywood #technology #geopolitics #manosphere #predictions
Metatags Space Separated: hollywood technology geopolitics manosphere predictions
Metatags Comma Separated: hollywood, technology, geopolitics, manosphere, predictions
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/okP3GIPcVC8d/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---A-Year-Of-INTENSITY---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4e1buq-psec-2024-a-year-of-intensity-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b0a956ec-2ef5-41cc-99bf-6d81b50cb31f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Jmi3Q36qnnQIPeo
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=a020c9fe8d9b55a48af9383b76a773574a69cea2ba555f105222e46fbd1c733d&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#