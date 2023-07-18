⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (18 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces continue successful offensive operations in the area of responsibility. The total advance was up to two kilometres along the front and up to one and a half kilometres in depth.

▫️In addition, as a result of aviation and artillery attacks, AFU units have been hit close to Kalinovo, Berestovoye, Kislovka and Tabayevka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 103th Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine has been destroyed near Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated and active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, 12 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Pervomayskoye, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and north-west of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, an AFU manpower and hardware concentration area has been hit close to Stupochka, Konstantinovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 79th Airborne Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 400 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 3 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 guns.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled 2 enemy attacks close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU units have been hit near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, Kovalyovka and Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Three enemy attacks have been repelled close to Vladimirovka and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of coordinated actions by Russian units, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, 3 ammunition depots of the 23rd and 33rd mechanised brigades of the AFU have been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 D-44 gun.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 pickup trucks, 2 Msta-B howitzers, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 89 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 98 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 3 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Tavolzhanka, Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov region), Novodruzhesk, Berestovoye, Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), Krasnaya Gora, Podgorodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogorovka, Rabotino, Gulyaypole, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Geroiskoye (Kherson region).

📊In total, 455 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 5,090 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,740 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,139 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,504 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,735 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.