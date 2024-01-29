Against the background of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, a real scandal is breaking out in Ukraine. In Kyiv, they called for criminal prosecution of General Zaluzhny and General Syrskyi for the fact that the Ukrainian army lost several strategically important settlements in the Kupyansk direction within 4-5 days. The Kyiv authorities are on the verge of a nervous breakdown and demand that the Ukrainian army stop the rapid advance of Russian troops on the Kupyansk direction of the front...................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN