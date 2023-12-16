Create New Account
Energy, Water, Food, & Sewage Independence Workshop
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
24 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
136 views
Published 2 months ago

Video going over what I cover during my weekly, Sunday, in-person off-grid workshops as described on the "Powerpoint" at tinyurl.com/OffGridPowerpoint.  To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridWorkshopVid

To work towards bring "off-the-grid," look around the following sites: 

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]


Keywords
offgrid livingliving off-the-gridoffgrid workshophow do i get off-the-grid

