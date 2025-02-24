© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
30. SHOW CAUSE RE VACATE FINAL ORDERS
2-24-2025
Court Order Details
- The court denied Respondent's second motion to vacate filed on February 3, 2025.
- The motion was deemed frivolous and made in bad faith, violating CR 11.
- Respondent's previous motion to vacate was denied with prejudice on March 24, 2023.
Judgment Summary
- Jessica R. Owen is the judgment creditor, and Kurt A. Benshoof is the judgment debtor.
- Attorney's fees awarded to the creditor amount to $6,500.
- Respondent owes a total of $11,540, including accrued interest at 1% per month since April 24, 2023.
Restrictions on Respondent
- Respondent is barred from initiating further litigation under this case number until all judgments are satisfied.
- Any future filings by Respondent will result in an additional $1,000 judgment against him.
- The court's oral ruling is incorporated by reference in the order.
