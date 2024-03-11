The Vengeance of God! 11-3-24 God’s Day of Vengeance and Redemption,

Isaiah 63 NIV





Who is this coming from Edom, from Bozrah, with his garments stained crimson? Who is this, robed in splendor, striding forward in the greatness of his strength? “It is I, proclaiming victory, mighty to save.” Why are your garments red, like those of one treading the winepress? “I have trodden the winepress alone; from the nations no one was with me. I trampled them in my anger and trod them down in my wrath; their blood spattered my garments, and I stained all my clothing. It was for me the…

Psalm 94 GW





O Lord, God of vengeance, O God of vengeance, appear! Arise, O Judge of the earth. Give arrogant people what they deserve. How long, O Lord, will wicked people triumph? How long? They ramble. They speak arrogantly. All troublemakers brag about themselves. They crush your people, O Lord. They make those who belong to you suffer. They kill widows and foreigners, and they murder orphans. They say, “The Lord doesn’t see it. The God of Jacob doesn’t even pay attention to it.” Pay attention, you…

Deuteronomy 32:35, Romans 12:17-19 NKJV





Vengeance is Mine, and recompense; Their foot shall slip in due time; For the day of their calamity is at hand, And the things to come hasten upon them.’ Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men. Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.

