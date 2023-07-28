Jim Caviezel Says Donald Trump Is The ‘New Moses’ Leading Mormons And Roman Catholics To The Promised Land-NTEB JULY 28 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump is absolutely not a born again Christian, he has no testimony of salvation and could not give you the gospel of the grace of God if he had a gun to his head. His path to the presidency is ten times more chaos-filled than it was in 2016, if you can imagine such a thing, and he now has powerful and shadowy figures at the highest levels of the Mormon church propelling him forward. Why would that be? Trump is surrounded by cultists, not Christians, and there are agendas everywhere you look. The new movie ‘Sound Of Freedom’ is being promoted by Angel Studios, as in the angel Moroni, and there is a definite and terrifying connection to Freemasonry lurking in the mix as well. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, hardcore Mary-worshipping Roman Catholic Jim Caviezel says that ‘he is Jesus, and that Donald Trump is the ‘new Moses’, and we will discuss why this should not a comforting idea to the Bible believer. All this and much more!

