BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YOU TELLING ME HE DOESN'T HAVE A HITCH IN HIS GIDDY-UP❓ SHERIFF GRADY JUDD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 8 months ago

When VfB announced that Mr White Tuber [TOOBAH !!!] had uncovered that GoldCo was a retiree--trust fund grifting scam, it never came to mind that evidence confirming this would appear so solidly:


Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd talks about the arrest of an attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients.


FOX 13 Tampa Bay brings you the important videos like breaking news, Tampa Bay weather, and local stories. But also plenty of fun stuff, like 'We Live Here' tips, the best of our archives, and all those 'only-in-Florida' stories.


Subscribe to FOX 13 News: https://www.youtube.com/FOX13TampaBay?sub_confirmation=1

Watch more FOX 13 News video: https://fox13news.com/

Watch FOX 13 News live: https://fox13news.com/live


Download our app: https://fox13news.onelink.me/Sd7G?pid=social&c=youtube&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fapps

Get our newsletter: https://www.fox13news.com/email


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOOwz_aRe_I


Robbing seniors of their funds via bait and switch is INVISIBLE WHITE GENOCIDE, and VfB isn't going to shut up about it 🥸

Keywords
barlawyerswhite genocidebait and switchmulti pronged attackgoldcotoobahmr white tubertrust fund scamsheriff grady judd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy