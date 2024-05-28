© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans were given original birthright, we need to take it back! Cyborgs, robots and personalized AIs can not move forward without this one very important thing that only humans have the power to give or to withhold on planet Earth, That is "Permission"! If humans do not permit AIs and/or robots to sync/ assimilate with humans, then that will be the end of AIs and robots!