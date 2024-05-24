THE COURT CASE AGAINST UNLAWFUL POLICE VIOLENCE COMMITED BY VICTORIAN POLICE

Another Chapter In The Long Standing Series Of Ongoing Court Cases To Bring Corrupt Police To Justice Over Violent Offenses Committed Against The General Public. Nick Patterson's Legal Battle Against All Odds.





Almost three years since the unlawful police tactics that resulted in the violent assaults and arrests of innocent people, Nick Patterson has had his case recognized by the courts that the police involved had in fact acted unlawfully. Future legal action by Nick and the other victims of this criminal action by Victoria police is likely to unfold. But, as it has taken nearly three years just to get to this point, how many more years will it take until proper justice is done and charges served upon the perpetrators?





LINK BELOW : Watch this Video to See the Full Captured Footage of the Incident in which Police Committed Unlawful Violence Against Members Of The Public. The Court Proceedings are Slowly Eventuating. AND JUSTICE FOR ALL....

https://www.brighteon.com/451f35d3-89fc-4c5d-9ba6-0794dba1241b





