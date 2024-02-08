BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.1 SHADE MANAGEMENT in the garden using MADEIRA VINE, Perth, Western Australia MVI_7344 1stpart
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
20 views • 02/08/2024

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5ad1a680-2a5c-421f-8b41-941197cd370a

Only a few years back I got Madeira vine in my yard from some of my father-in-law’s pots that came here when he moved into aged care. It’s taken me a while, but over the past 2 to 3 years, I’ve been using it to my garden’s benefit, as it is a fast provider of shade in the warmer growing months. It could be grown over trellises above garden plants for summer months, and its feeder stems cut in time for sunshine in winter.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicorysweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumusmadeira vineshade management
