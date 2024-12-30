❗️Biden just gave another US $2.5 BILLION to Zelensky with only days before Trump takes over and hopefully stops the Ukrainian money laundering scam

❗️Biden just gave another US $2.5 BILLION to Zelensky with only days before Trump takes over and stops the Ukrainian money laundering scam.

We'll see if this stops after Jan 20th. Pray!🙏

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/12/30/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-u-s-support-for-ukraines-defense/

Adding: posts found today about more money and weapons for Ukraine:

US to Provide Ukraine with $15 Billion in Future Income from Frozen Russian Assets — Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal.

Also:

The $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine announced by Biden is divided into two parts and will not be delivered in full at once, the White House clarifies.

Half of it, $1.22 billion, is being provided through the United States Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a program that invests in weapons production that Ukraine may receive months or even years later.

These are the last funds available under this program.

The second part of the package - $1.25 billion - will be transferred in weapons in the near future.

Also: Pentagon in process of transferring 'hundreds of thousands' of artillery rounds and thousands of missiles to Kyiv, Biden says