Inconvenient Truths Ep. 44 Jim Fetzer/Gary King
60 views • 08/27/2023
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim’s and our audience’s spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight’s show includes: We have several clips on Maui towards the end of the show, Owen Benjamin on selling the story with shoes, What’s Her Face on the new 5G Covid scare, An active shooter turns a rap concert into a looting, WWII soldiers find out what they were fighting for, Pronoun madness plus much much more.
