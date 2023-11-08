© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-set-up-for-the-antichrist-disasters-war/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has shown me that besides the WARS, there are also DISASTERS (natural) that are also coming.
A few weeks ago, I heard: “The war is a set-up for the coming of the Antichrist!”"