Flu shots Cause the Flu!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyX2mLPlKSw&t=16s

A Cleveland Clinic Study shows the 2024 Flu Vaccine caused more people to get the flu.



Are flu vaccines spreading the flu?



This video shows how in 2020, very few people got the flu vaccine, and very few people got the flu. But billions got the Covid-19 vaccination only to see Covid spread like wildfire in the most vaccinated countries. This was no coincidence!



According to Dr John Campbell's Flu Vac video released April 10th, 2025, the flu vaccine released for the winter of 2024 had a negative efficacy. This information came from a study by the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. A link to the video is in the description.



According to the study, if you got the flu vaccine, you were more likely to get the flu by a percentage of about 26 percent. I posted a comment on the YouTube video, but, well, it was removed by YouTube. So, I decided to make a video.



My comments said that I have always believed flu vaccines spread the flu. I believe the people who get vaccinated get slightly sick, but they shed the virus to others around them and, you know, those people buy tens of billions of dollars worth of cold and flu medicines.



It's interesting that in 2020, when Covid-19 came out, many studies said that hardly anyone was getting the flu vaccine, and amazingly, hardly anyone was getting the flu, and yet everybody was still getting Covid. To me, this is rock-solid proof that the flu vaccine spreads the flu. It is reasoned that very few people got the flu vaccine in 2020, so very few people got and spread the flu.



Big Pharma tells you there's a flu season every year, and that it starts in the fall, conveniently right before Halloween, when everyone eats a lot of junk food, which lowers their immunity. Then they say that because it gets colder, people are more often indoors, and so they spread the virus to others. This makes no sense because people are indoors and around other people all year round. And half the world is still warm with people doing the same things, so why would the whole world get sick in the fall?



People socialize and go on holidays all over the world all year round, so flu viruses like Covid-19 virus should spread all year round, and after herd immunity kicks in, it should pretty much go away. Furthermore, when people get really sick, they don't socialize, and so again it makes no sense. It makes a lot more sense that when people get vaccinated, they get slightly ill, but they still socialize and in doing so they shed and spread the virus.



Many people believe this happened with the covid-19 vaccine when the only people allowed to fly were vaccinated, and which by the way, did not stop people from getting or spreading Covid. And it would explain why the countries that got the most shots had the most infections, and sadly the most fatalities, all contrary to what we were told by top scientists and doctors.



By the way, last year Americans paid an average of fourteen thousand five hundred dollars per person for sick care, which came to a record 4.9 trillion dollars. In 2024, the United States' nominal GDP was 29.724 trillion dollars, so sick care made up about 1/6 of the economy. Maybe that's why RFK Jr is getting so much resistance.



Here's an idea: instead of the corrupt Healthcare system soaking Americans for tens of thousands per year, make Americans healthy again and watch them spend the money on healthier foods, fine dinners, new cars, toys, recreational activities, a higher education, and more.



