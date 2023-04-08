Vaccine Injury Coverup – Decades in the Making!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tracy Slepcevic is a Bestselling Author, Certified Integrative Health Coach, Speaker, Air Force Veteran, and the founder of Pur Health, LLC. She is educated in the field of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and has dedicated over 14 years to researching various treatments and therapies for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Over the years, she has worked with various doctors, scientists, advocates, and researchers, and she has made it her mission to educate families on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.Show more
Wayne Rhode is father to Nick Rohde, a vaccine (MMR) injured son at the age of 13 months. Now 25 years of age and diagnosed with severe regressive autism. Author of 2 books, The Vaccine Court-Dark Truth of America's Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and The Vaccine Court 2.0. Speaker on The NVICP, The PREP Act, CICP and global vaccine injury comp programs. He is host of The Right on Point podcast and advocated and led an effort in Oklahoma and nation wide for autism insurance coverage from 2005-2010
https://warriormom.org/
https://www.thevaccinecourt.com/
https://thevaccinecourt.substack.com/
https://rumble.com/c/RightOnPoint.
The Highwire EPISODE 302: UNCANCELLABLE https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/uncancellable/
Department of Health and Human Services Federal register https://www.dropbox.com/s/x3g3fz8yywuhj36/5%20-%20Federal%20Registry%20Scan.pdf?dl=0
Mary Holland & Zoey O'Toole - Turtles All the Way Down https://rumble.com/v2dlwns-mary-holland-and-zoey-otoole.html
Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Dr. Pierre Kory Part 1
https://rumble.com/v2c9bxw-joint-committee-for-review-of-administrative-rules-dr.-pierre-kory-part-1.html
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
