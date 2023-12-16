The 1917 Bolshevik revolution in Russia your country was overthrown outsiders, came into your country and overthrew your nation and enslaved your nation for 70 years

Until the Russian people cast of the Bolshevik comment us and you regained your freedom regained your heritage regained your Christianity





And perhaps the reason that the American ruling class is so angry at Russia is because the Russian people have returned to being the proud Russian Christians that they once were





That’s the explanation for the hatred